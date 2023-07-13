Galway Athletes Selected For European Youth Olympics

The Irish team for the European Youth Olympics in Slovenia this month has been named with two Galway Athletes named in cycling and swimming.

Cyclist Philip O’Connor will be involved in both the Road Race and the Time Trial and Swimmer Niamh Connery will be involved in the 100 and 200m Breaststroke and the 400m Individual Medley.

The games will also feature Hollie Kilroe who is from Roscommon but who runs with Suck Valley AC who are based in Creggs. Hollie will run in the 400 metres and the mixed relay in what are her second games.

The games will run from the 23rd to the 29th of July.

Swimmers, from left, Sean Donnellan, Ava Jones, Gene Smith, Niamh Connery and Denis O’Brien during a Team Ireland portrait session at the Olympic Federation of Ireland offices ahead of the 2023 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which takes place from 23rd to 29th July in Maribor, Slovenia. The Olympic Federation will have a team of 44 youth athletes competing across five sports at the multi-sport event. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The girls relay team, back from left, Veronica O’Neill, Katie Doherty, Hollie Kilroe and Leila Colfer with front, from left, Saoirse Fitzgerald and Amy-Jo Kieran during a Team Ireland portrait session at the Olympic Federation of Ireland offices ahead of the 2023 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which takes place from 23rd to 29th July in Maribor, Slovenia. The Olympic Federation will have a team of 44 youth athletes competing across five sports at the multi-sport event. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile