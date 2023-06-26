Galway Athletes Return Home Following Special Olympics World Games In Berlin

Galway’s Special Olympics Athletes are making their way home following an outstanding World Games in Berlin.

Ireland won a total of 24 gold, 23 Silver, 29 Bronze and 3 participation ribbons at the games with Galway represented by Kate Dillion of Mountbellew Tigers in Athletics, Henry Cloran of Loughrea in Football, Kevin Hardiman of Loughrea in Golf, Maire Connolly of Galway Gymnastics Club in Gymnastics, Michelle O’Keane and Liam Hynes of Galway Kayaking in Kayaking and Patricia Larkin of Senior Tribes Special Olympics Club in Swimming.

