Galway Athletes Heading to Carlow for Community Games National Finals

The Aldi Community Games takes place in Carlow IT on this Saturday.
This year sees a change from being a weekend event to a one day event. Galway will have over 80 athletes taking part at the games, taking part in events from field events to relays to individual races.
Below are the list of the Galway Competitors and their events:
Galway Community Games Qualifiers to the Aldi CG National Finals,
Carlow IT Saturday 13th, August
Field Events
Ball Throw – Girls U/12 – Leah Hansberry – Skehana/Menlough
Discus – Girls U/16 – Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew
High Jump – Girls U/16 – Danielle Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane
Long Jump – Girls U/14 – Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New-Inn
Long Jump – Girls U/12 – Carla Fahy – Bullaun / New-Inn
Long Puck – Boys U/12 – Cian Loughnane – Beagh
Long Puck – Girls U/14 – Carra Giblin – Ardrahan
Shot Putt – Boys U/14 – Gavin Kennedy – Kinvara
Shot Putt – Girls U/14 – Grainne Mulligan – Ballinderreen
Relays
Mixed U/12 Relay – Woodford / Tynagh
Boys U/12 Relay – Portumna
Girls U/12 Relay – Ardrahan
Mixed U/13 Relay – Ballinderreen
Boys U/14 Relay – Moylough / Mountbellew
Girls U/14 Relay – Kilnadeema / Leitrim
Girls U/16 Relay – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane
Individual Races
Boys U/8 60M – Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew
Girls U/8 60M – Indy Trayers – Tuam
Girls U/10 100M – Amelia Henry – Ballinderreen
Boys U/10 200M – Darragh Diviney – Beagh
Girls U/10 200M – Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh
Girls U/12 200M – Ciara Mullins – Kilbeacanty
Girls U/16 200M – Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen
Boys U/12 600M – Ben Naughton – Kilnadeema / Leitrim
Girls U/12 600M – Ruby Maguire – Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
Girls U/14 800M – Claudia Coyle – Ballinderreen
Girls U/14 800M – Hazel Maguire – Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
Girls U/14 Hurdles – Alice Derrane – Ballinderreen
Girls U/10 Hurdles – Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh
Girls U/10 Hurdles – Kelly Gallagher – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh