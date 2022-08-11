Galway Athletes Heading to Carlow for Community Games National Finals

The Aldi Community Games takes place in Carlow IT on this Saturday.

This year sees a change from being a weekend event to a one day event. Galway will have over 80 athletes taking part at the games, taking part in events from field events to relays to individual races.

Below are the list of the Galway Competitors and their events:

Galway Community Games Qualifiers to the Aldi CG National Finals,

Carlow IT Saturday 13th, August

Field Events

Ball Throw – Girls U/12 – Leah Hansberry – Skehana/Menlough

Discus – Girls U/16 – Grace Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

High Jump – Girls U/16 – Danielle Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

Long Jump – Girls U/14 – Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New-Inn

Long Jump – Girls U/12 – Carla Fahy – Bullaun / New-Inn

Long Puck – Boys U/12 – Cian Loughnane – Beagh

Long Puck – Girls U/14 – Carra Giblin – Ardrahan

Shot Putt – Boys U/14 – Gavin Kennedy – Kinvara

Shot Putt – Girls U/14 – Grainne Mulligan – Ballinderreen

Relays

Mixed U/12 Relay – Woodford / Tynagh

Boys U/12 Relay – Portumna

Girls U/12 Relay – Ardrahan

Mixed U/13 Relay – Ballinderreen

Boys U/14 Relay – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/14 Relay – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Girls U/16 Relay – Corofin / Belclare / Sylane

Individual Races

Boys U/8 60M – Fiachra Barrett – Moylough / Mountbellew

Girls U/8 60M – Indy Trayers – Tuam

Girls U/10 100M – Amelia Henry – Ballinderreen

Boys U/10 200M – Darragh Diviney – Beagh

Girls U/10 200M – Sadie Felle – Woodford / Tynagh

Girls U/12 200M – Ciara Mullins – Kilbeacanty

Girls U/16 200M – Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen

Boys U/12 600M – Ben Naughton – Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Girls U/12 600M – Ruby Maguire – Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

Girls U/14 800M – Claudia Coyle – Ballinderreen

Girls U/14 800M – Hazel Maguire – Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

Girls U/14 Hurdles – Alice Derrane – Ballinderreen

Girls U/10 Hurdles – Lauren Kelly – Woodford / Tynagh

Girls U/10 Hurdles – Kelly Gallagher – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh