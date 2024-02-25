Galway are beaten in Allianz National Football League – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers are now second from bottom in Division One following their 3-10 to 1-11 loss to the league leaders.

Here is the commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Padraic Cunningham.

Presented by John Mulligan

Kevin Dwyer with the full time report

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway manager Padraic Joyce

Jonathan also spoke to Derry Manager Mickey Harte

Finally, Jonathan spoke to Derry’s Conor Glass