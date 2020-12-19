Galway Are All-Ireland U20 Football Champions – Match Commentary And Reaction

print

Galway are the All-Ireland U20 Football Champions after a dramatic one point win over Dublin in Croke Park this afternoon with the tribesmen winning by 1-11 to 0-13.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of that game with match commentators Tommy Devane and Barry Cullinane.

Presented by Marc Roberts

First Half

Second Half

After the game, Tommy spoke to a jubilant Galway manager Donal O’Faharta

Tomo Culhane had an incredible game and he spoke to Tommy

Finally, Tommy also spoke to Man of the Match Jack Glynn

The Galway Team celebrate after winning the All-Ireland U20 Football Final

