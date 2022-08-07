Galway are All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Champions – The Commentary

Galway are the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Champions for 2022
After a pulsating game, they overcame Cork by two points to win by 0-13 to 0-11
Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that incredible game that saw Galway bridge a nine year gap and bring the Jack McGrath Cup west of the Shannon.
Commentary by Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins
Introduced by John Mulligan
SCORERS FOR GALWAY: K Gilchrist 0- 7(6fs); L Loughnane 0-3; N McPeake 0-2; T Canning 0-1
SCORERS FOR CORK: J Casey 0-6 (5fs); L Homan 0-3; K Hickey, R O’Shea 0-1 each
GALWAY: F Ryan, C Starr, C Donohue, C Hickey, K Manning, L Casserly, K A Porter, A Hesnan, J Hughes, N McInerney, K Gilchrist, T Canning, O Rabbitte, N McPeake, L Loughnane. Subs: L Kelly for Canning, S Corcoran for McInerney (both 40); C Kenny for Loughnane (55); A Kelly for Gilchrist (60)
CORK: S Beausang, A Moloney, N O’Leary, G Hannon, J O’Leary, K Kilcommins, L O’Sullivan, L Callanan, R Harty, J Casey, K Hickey, S Hutchinson, L Homan, H Ryan, C O’Callaghan. Subs: M Murphy for Hutchinson (29); R O’Shea for C O’Callaghan (39); A O’Callaghan for Ryan (59)
REFEREE: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)