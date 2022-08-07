Galway are All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Champions – The Commentary

Galway are the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Champions for 2022

The Galway team Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

After a pulsating game, they overcame Cork by two points to win by 0-13 to 0-11

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that incredible game that saw Galway bridge a nine year gap and bring the Jack McGrath Cup west of the Shannon.

Commentary by Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins

Introduced by John Mulligan

Celebrations in the Galway Dugout Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: K Gilchrist 0- 7(6fs); L Loughnane 0-3; N McPeake 0-2; T Canning 0-1

SCORERS FOR CORK: J Casey 0-6 (5fs); L Homan 0-3; K Hickey, R O’Shea 0-1 each

GALWAY: F Ryan, C Starr, C Donohue, C Hickey, K Manning, L Casserly, K A Porter, A Hesnan, J Hughes, N McInerney, K Gilchrist, T Canning, O Rabbitte, N McPeake, L Loughnane. Subs: L Kelly for Canning, S Corcoran for McInerney (both 40); C Kenny for Loughnane (55); A Kelly for Gilchrist (60)

CORK: S Beausang, A Moloney, N O’Leary, G Hannon, J O’Leary, K Kilcommins, L O’Sullivan, L Callanan, R Harty, J Casey, K Hickey, S Hutchinson, L Homan, H Ryan, C O’Callaghan. Subs: M Murphy for Hutchinson (29); R O’Shea for C O’Callaghan (39); A O’Callaghan for Ryan (59)

REFEREE: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

Galway’s Olivia Forde celebrates at the final whistle Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy