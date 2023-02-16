Galway appoint Shauna Healy as new Senior Camogie Captain for 2023

It has been confirmed this afternoon that Shauna Healy of Ardrahan will be captain of the Galway Senior Camogie team for 2023. Shauna replaces Sarah Dervan who captained the Galway Seniors for the last four years winning All-Ireland Senior titles in 2019 and 21 and the National League in 2019 and last year.

Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Tommy Devane.

The Very National Camogie League starts for Galway’s Senior Camogie Team this Saturday when they head to The Ragg to take on Tipperary.

The defending champions will be looking to start the league as they ended last season’s when they beat Cork in the final. Throw in on Saturday is at 2pm.