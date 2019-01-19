Current track
Galway and Wexford teams for Walsh Cup final

Written by on 19 January 2019

Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue has announced the team to play Wexford in today’s Walsh Cup final in Enniscorthy, with 7 changes from the side that beat Dublin in the semi final last weekend. Joe Canning starts at centre forward, while there are first senior starts for Joe Mooney from Loughrea at wing back and Jarlath Mannion from Cappataggle at corner forward. Galway will be without their NUIG Fitzgibbon contingent, including Jack Fitzpatrick, Brian Concannon, Sean Loftus and Conor Whelan. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has named a strong starting team as his side look to defend the Walsh Cup title they won in 2018.

Galway team v Wexford:

  1. Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses),
  2. Jack Grealish (Gort),
  3. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore),
  4. Aidan Harte (Gort);
  5. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore),
  6. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh),
  7. Joseph Mooney (Loughrea),
  8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh),
  9. Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge),
  10. Ronan O’Meara (Portumna),
  11. Joe Canning (Portumna),
  12. Jack Coyne (Castlegar),
  13. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle),
  14. Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh Fohenagh),
  15. David Glennon (Mullagh)

