Galway and Roscommon renew rivalry in FBD final

Galway and Roscommon meet in the final of the FBD League for the 6th year in a row this Saturday at 2 pm at Hyde Park. Roscommon are the defending champions after a five-point win last year in Tuam Stadium and they are going for their fourth title since 2015. Galway are going for their ninth FBD title and new manager Padraig Joyce will be looking for his first silverware since taking over last October. This will be the ninth time that Galway and Roscommon meet in an FBD final, with Galway winning five and losing three of the previous meetings.

FBD League finals

1995: Mayo 1-9 Galway 0-12 (Tuam Stadium); Mayo 0-16 Galway 0-15 (Replay in Castlebar)

1996: Mayo 1-9 Galway 0-9 (Castlebar)

1997: Roscommon 2-6 Mayo 0-7 (Hyde Park)

1998: Galway 1-5 Roscommon 0-7 (Hyde Park)

1999: Roscommon 1-10 Galway 1-10 (Hyde Park); Roscommon 1-12 Galway 3-3 (Replay in Tuam Stadium)

2000: Mayo 2-9 Galway 0-11 (Tuam Stadium)

2001: Galway 1-11 Roscommon 1-10 (Hyde Park)

2002: Galway 4-12 Sligo 2-12 (Tuam Stadium)

2003: Mayo 0-14 Roscommon 0-6 (Hyde Park)

2004: Sligo 1-12 Mayo 0-8 (Castlebar)

2005: GMIT 1-14 NUIG 0-17 (Salthill); GMIT 1-19 NUIG 2-16 AET (Replay in Salthill); GMIT 0-13 NUIG 2-4 (2nd Replay in New York)

2006: Galway 2-8 Mayo 0-9 (Tuam Stadium)

2007: Sligo IT 1-11 Galway 1-9 (Tuam Stadium)

2008: Galway 4-9 NUIG 2-10 (Salthill)

2009: Galway 2-15 Roscommon 1-14 (Tuam Stadium)

2010: Mayo 0-12 Galway 0-9 (Castlebar)

2011: Mayo 1-14 NUIG 0-11 (Castlebar)

2012: Mayo 0-14 NUIG 0-4 (Castlebar)

2013: Leitrim 0-8 Sligo 0-5 (Sligo)

2014: Leitrim 2-5 Roscommon 1-7 (Carrick-On-Shannon)

2015: Roscommon 4-8 Galway 0-12 (Kiltoom)

2016: Galway 2-8 Roscommon 0-13 (Kiltoom)

2017: Galway 2-14 Roscommon 0-15 (Kiltoom)

2018: Roscommon 2-16 Galway 3-12 (Hyde Park)

2019: Roscommon 0-13 Galway 1-5 (Tuam Stadium)

Roll of Honour:

Galway – 8 (1998, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017)

Mayo – 7 (1995, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2010, 2011, 2012)

Roscommon – 5 (1997, 1999, 2015, 2018, 2019)

Leitrim- 2 (2013, 2014)

Sligo – 1 (2004)

GMIT – 1 (2005)

IT Sligo – 1 (2007)