Galway and Roscommon name teams for Connacht U20 Final.

Galway and Roscommon have named their starting 15s for the Connacht U20 Football Final which takes place in Tuam Stadium at 2pm Saturday 7th March.

The Teams

Galway

  1. Conor Flaherty
  2. Jonathon McGrath
  3. Sean Fitzgerald
  4. Jack Glynn
  5. Cian Monahan
  6. Tony Gill
  7. Cathal Sweeney
  8. Conor Raftery
  9. James McLaughlin
  10. Ryan Monahan
  11. Matthew Tierney
  12. Paul Kelly
  13. Alan Greene
  14. Tomo Culhane
  15. Matthew Cooley

Roscommon

  1. Michael O’Donnell
  2. Pearse Frost
  3. Colin Walsh
  4. Dylan Gaughan
  5. Cian Murray
  6. Niall Higgins
  7. Paul McGrath
  8. Keith Doyle
  9. Ciaran Lawless
  10. Ruairi Fallon
  11. Paul McManus
  12. Paul Carey
  13. Adam McDermott
  14. Darragh Walsh
  15. Peter Gillololy
