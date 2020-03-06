Galway and Roscommon name teams for Connacht U20 Final.

Galway and Roscommon have named their starting 15s for the Connacht U20 Football Final which takes place in Tuam Stadium at 2pm Saturday 7th March.
Kevin Dwyer has more
The Teams
Galway
- Conor Flaherty
- Jonathon McGrath
- Sean Fitzgerald
- Jack Glynn
- Cian Monahan
- Tony Gill
- Cathal Sweeney
- Conor Raftery
- James McLaughlin
- Ryan Monahan
- Matthew Tierney
- Paul Kelly
- Alan Greene
- Tomo Culhane
- Matthew Cooley
Roscommon
- Michael O’Donnell
- Pearse Frost
- Colin Walsh
- Dylan Gaughan
- Cian Murray
- Niall Higgins
- Paul McGrath
- Keith Doyle
- Ciaran Lawless
- Ruairi Fallon
- Paul McManus
- Paul Carey
- Adam McDermott
- Darragh Walsh
- Peter Gillololy