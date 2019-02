Galway And Offaly Meet On Sunday In The Allianz National Hurling League

This Sunday, Galway and Offaly meet for the 23rd time since 1980 in the Allianz National Hurling League in O’Connor Park in Tullamore (Throw in – 1pm).

Galway’s record since then is very good with sixteen wins from their twenty-two appearances.

Here is the match report from the game played on the 10th of February which saw the future All-Ireland Champions win by 2-6 to 1-6.

Galway v Offaly in the National Hurling League

2018 – Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

2017 – Galway 6-23 Offaly 1-12

2011 – Galway 1-24 Offaly 1-10

2010 – Galway 1-22 Offaly 1-18

2008 – Galway 0-18 Offaly 3-9

2001 – Galway 3-11 Offaly 2-23

2000 – Galway 2-15 Offaly 2-11

1999 – Galway 2-11 Offaly 0-7

1998 – Galway 3-15 Offaly 1-12

1997 – Galway 1-14 Offaly 0-18

1996 – Galway 1-28 Offaly 1-1

1991 – Galway 1-11 Offaly 0-9

1989 – Galway 2-12 Offaly 0-11

1988 – Galway 1-13 Offaly 2-11

1987 – Galway 1-7 Offaly 0-5

1986 – Galway 1-10 Offaly 0-9

1985 – Galway 0-10 Offaly 1-14

1983 – Galway 1-13 Offaly 0-7

1982 – Galway 1-11 Offaly 1-7

1982 – Galway 1-20 Offaly 1-7

1981 – Galway 3-7 Offaly 2-12

1980 – Galway 2-6 Offaly 1-6

Games Played since 1980 – 22

Wins

Galway – 16

Offaly – 5

Draw – 1

