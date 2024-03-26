Galway Bay FM

26 March 2024

Galway and Mayo name teams for U20 Connacht Championship clash

The Galway and Mayo U20 Managements have named their teams for tomorrow night’s Connacht Championship meeting in McHale Park. (Throw in – 7pm).

There is one change from Galway the team that was named to play Leitrim with Claregalway’s Luc O’Connor coming in at centre half back for Cormac Greaney.

There are also several positional changes and a new midfield of Daithi Kilcommins and Jack Lonegan.

With O’Connor at centre half back, Jack Lonegan starts in midfield along with Daithi Kilcommins. Conor Henegan is named at centre half forward and Ronan Colleran moves to corner forward.

There are two changes to the Mayo starting team.

Mayo captain and Castlebar Mitchels Sean Morahan comes into the starting 15 to replace Kilmeena’s Jack Mulchrone.

The other change sees Garrymore’s Eoin Mc Greal replacing Breaffy’s Yousif Coughil.

Galway Bay FM will have live coverage of this game from 6.50pm on galwaybayfm.ie

