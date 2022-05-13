Galway and Mayo name teams for Sunday’s Connacht Senior Ladies Football Final

An intriguing encounter lies in store as old rivals Galway and Mayo go head to head for Senior silverware in Connacht.

When the sides last met in a Connacht decider, back in 2019, Galway won a replay at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick to land a third successive title.

Galway have had the better of the recent rivalry against the green and red, with Mayo landing Connacht crown in 2016 and 2011.

Since 2009, that’s the sum total of Mayo’s provincial silverware haul, with Galway hoovering up the rest.

The four-in-a-row chasing Tribeswomen received a major boost during the Lidl National League when former team captain and ace forward Tracey Leonard returned to the fold.

Leonard scored two goals in that 2019 replay but when these counties met most recently in the Lidl National League, Mayo ran out 6-6 to 2-8 winners.

Sinead Walsh and Lisa Cafferky netted a brace each on that occasion and both are named in the Mayo forward line for Sunday’s clash.

Galway will look to Leonard’s scoring nous and experience in the full-forward line, where she’s named alongside former underage stars Ailish Morrissey and Andrea Trill.

Morrissey has already enjoyed a brilliant 2022 as she landed a Yoplait O’Connor Cup title with University of Limerick, after securing currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club glory with Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

Galway (v Mayo): A Griffin; S Molloy, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, K Geraghty; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, O Divilly, L Finnegan; A Trill, A Morrissey, T Leonard.

Mayo (v Galway): A Tarpey; É Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan (capt.); S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Walsh, S Howley, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, C Whyte, H Reape.