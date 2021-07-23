Galway and Mayo name teams for Connacht Final

print

Galway and Mayo have named their starting fifteens for Sunday’s Connacht Senior Football Final at Croke Park.

The Galway team shows one change from their win over Roscommon while there are four changes to the Mayo team from their Semi-Final win over Leitrim. Cathal Sweeney comes in for Finian O’Laoi.

With news of the Galway team, here is Kevin Dwyer

The Galway team to face Mayo in Sunday’s Connacht Final.

The Mayo team shows four changes to the team that played Leitrim in the Connacht Semi-Final. Rob Hennelly returns in goal for Rory Byrne and Lee Keegan returns at corner Back replacing Enda Hession, Diarmuid O’Connor comes in with Darren Coen out and Bryan Walsh for Jordan Flynn.

The Mayo team to face Galway.

Approximately 12,500 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s Connacht Senior Football Final and tickets will remain on sale online until the time of throw in of 1.30.

No tickets will be on sale outside the ground.

All tickets for the game must be bought online for tracing purposes in line with government restrictions.

We have live commentary of Sunday game in association with Supermacs.