Galway and Mayo footballers face injury crisis ahead of crunch qualifier

Galway and Mayo will meet in a senior championship match outside of Connacht for the first time ever tomorrow evening when the two sides meet in round 4 of the qualifiers at 7pm in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. A place in the Super 8s awaits the winner but for the loser it’s the exit door from this year’s championship. Both sides lost to Roscommon in the Connacht Championship, but Mayo got back on track with qualifier wins over Down and Armagh to make it into the last 12.

While Mayo sweat on the fitness of Aidan O’Shea, Galway have their own midfield injury concerns, with Fiontan O’Curraoin, Tom Flynn and Peter Cooke all struggling. Cein Darcy and Ciaran Duggan are definitely out, leaving Paul Conroy as the only fit midfielder available for selection. Galway manager Kevin Walsh has been speaking to Kevin Dwyer about the big game…