Galway and Dunmore MacHales goalkeeper Connor Gleeson Chats to Galway Bay FM as Pinergy announced as Official Energy Partner of Connacht GAA

Share story:

Pinergy, Ireland’s energy transition company, announced on Thursday (26th September 2024) a three-year partnership agreement with Connacht GAA, becoming the official energy partner of the association.

This landmark partnership underscores Pinergy’s commitment to supporting Irish sport and promoting sustainability within the GAA community nationwide.

Through this partnership, Pinergy will work closely with Connacht GAA, its clubs, and the Centre of Excellence to implement innovative energy solutions aimed at reducing energy consumption, lowering costs, and shrinking their carbon footprint. Pinergy estimates that it can help the Connacht GAA community save up to €2 million on energy costs over the next three years.

Joining Pinergy and Connacht GAA at the announcement were representatives from across the province including Connor Gleeson of Galway GAA, Kathyrn Sullivan of Mayo LGFA, James Dillon of Roscommon GAA, Ciara Walsh of Sligo Camogie and Pat Carty of Ireland Wheelchair Hurling, representing the four codes across Football, Ladies Football, Hurling and Camogie.

Connor Gleeson joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly for a chat about Saturday’s Bon Secours Senior Football semi-final against Salthill/Knocknacarra and to look back at Galway’s All-Ireland championship campaign.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Saturday (28th September) is 4.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

As part of the agreement, Pinergy will install solar panels at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, building upon the Centre’s existing relationship with Pinergy as their supplier of green electricity and their energy measurement system, Acutrace. This installation is based on a 5-year term and will significantly reduce the Centre’s reliance on traditional energy sources and serve as a shining example of sustainability for GAA clubs across the province.

Speaking on the announcement, Pinergy Chief Commercial Officer Daire Keating commented: “We’re incredibly excited to team up with Connacht GAA, an organization that truly embodies community spirit and sporting excellence. This partnership goes beyond simply supplying energy; it’s about empowering clubs with the tools and knowledge to make smart, sustainable choices that benefit both their bottom line and the environment.

CEO Connacht GAA, John Prenty shared his enthusiasm, stating, “This partnership with Pinergy is a game-changer for our clubs across the province. The potential savings from Pinergy offering supply of this 100% renewable electricity coming from Cork and the potential for solar for our clubs in the province are significant, allowing us to reinvest those funds back into what matters most – Our games, Our players and Our communities. We’re also proud to be taking a leadership role in sustainability within the GAA, and we hope to inspire other counties to follow suit.”

Pinergy is encouraging all Connacht GAA clubs and county boards to #OwnTheMoment and sign up for a free energy consultation to explore how they can benefit from this partnership. The county boards in Connacht will be hosting Sustainability Information evenings with key expert partners such as Pinergy, Futurefit, SEAI, Mywaste and the Local Authority experts from Climate Action Officers, Heritage and Biodiversity officers to name a few. These evenings will be commencing in mid-October and roll out in the counties across the Winter and Spring.

Find out more about the Pinergy and Connacht GAA’s new partnership by following all of the updates on Pinergy’s website and on their social channels across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: