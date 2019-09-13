Galway And Dublin Name Teams For Sunday’s TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Football Final

Galway and Dublin have named their teams for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Final at Croke Park.

Galway Manager Tim Rabbitt has gone for an unchanged starting fifteen from the side that beat Mayo in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has made two changes for Sunday’s game. 2017 Footballer of the Year Noelle Healy comes into starting line-up, along with Jennifer Dunne.

Niamh Hetherton and the injured Nicole Owens are the players to make way.

Tommy Devane has more…

We also conclude our preview of Sundays Final by hearing from Sarah Conneely and Sarah Lynch who both spoke to Tommy at the recent Press event.

We start first with Dunmore McHales’ Sarah Conneally

We now hear from Naomh Anna Leitir Mór’s Sarah Lynch

The Galway Team to face Dublin in the All-Ireland Final is…

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

2. Sinéad Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

3. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

4. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Mór)

5. Orla Murphy (Claregalway)

6. Barbara Hannon (Dunmore McHales)

7. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

9. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

11. Megan Glynn (Claregalway)

12. Mairéad Seoighe (Clonbur)

13. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)

14. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore McHales)

15. Roisín Leonard (Corofin)

Big match stats

Paths to the Final

Galway:

TG4 Connacht Final

Galway 1-12 Mayo 3-6

TG4 Connacht Final Replay

Galway 3-7 Mayo 0-9

TG4 All-Ireland Qualifier

Galway 1-14 Kerry 1-10

TG4 All-Ireland Qualifier

Galway 2-13 Westmeath 1-3

TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final

Galway 1-12 Waterford 2-4

TG4 All-Ireland semi-final

Galway 2-10 Mayo 2-9

For: 10-68

Against: 9-41

Scorers:

Tracey Leonard 3-26 (14f)

Róisín Leonard 1-13 (6f)

Sarah Conneally 0-10

Mairéad Seoighe: 2-2

Megan Glynn 1-5

Louise Ward 2-1

Leanne Coen 1-1

Áine McDonagh 0-4

Olivia Divilly 0-3

Nicola Ward 0-1

Sinéad Burke 0-1

Lucy Hannon 0-1

Dublin

TG4 Leinster SFC Final

Dublin 4-11 Westmeath 1-7

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Qualifier:

Dublin 5-15 Waterford 2-6

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Qualifier:

Dublin 3-20 Monaghan 0-4

TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final

Dublin 5-15 Kerry 2-9

TG4 All-Ireland semi-final:

Dublin 2-11 Cork 0-11

For: 19-72

Against: 5-37

Scorers:

Sinéad Aherne – 4-19 (2-0 pen, 13f)

Niamh McEvoy 4-11 (0-6f)

Oonagh Whyte 2-7

Lyndsey Davey 2-6 (0-1f)

Nicole Owens 2-5

Caoimhe O’Connor 3-0

Carla Rowe 1-6

Noelle Healy 0-5

Niamh Hetherton 1-0

Sinéad Goldrick 0-3

Kate Sullivan 0-2

Siobhan Woods 0-2

Jennifer Dunne 0-1

Emma McDonagh 0-1

Aoife Kane 0-1

Lauren Magee 0-1

Siobhán McGrath 0-1

Éabha Rutledge 0-1