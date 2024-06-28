Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

Galway and Dublin name teams for All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final

Galway and Dublin have named their starting teams for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final at Croke Park.

Galway Manager Padraic Joyce has named the strongest possible team with both Shane Walsh and Damien Comer starting despite injury concerns.

Jonathan Higgins reports:

The Galway team is

Dublin have named an unchanged team from the side that started against Mayo in their final group game.

Significantly, Paul Mannion, James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey have all been named on the Dublin bench.

The Dublin team is…

