8 December 2023

Galway and Cork Hurlers Remember Teddy McCarthy in Repeat of 1990 Final

The Galway senior hurlers take on Cork on Saturday (9th December), in a special event to commemorate former dual All-Ireland winner Teddy McCarthy.

The game will be a repeat of the 1990 All-Ireland Hurling Final, the first of McCarthy’s two Celtic Crosses won that year.

Throw-in at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday is 5pm. 

Cork GAA are gearing up for a special event to commemorate the life and career of one of its greatest ever sons; Teddy McCarthy.

This coming Saturday the 9th of December an inter-county double header will take place as Galway and Meath face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

McCarthy sadly passed away on the 6th of June and he still remains the only player to win Senior All Ireland titles in both hurling and football in the same year as part of the Rebels’ double winning teams in 1990.

To honour his memory and his legacy, this unique set of fixtures will take place weekend as Cork will take on the two counties they defeated in those two deciders over 33 years ago.

The game against Meath’s footballers will throw-in at 3pm, while the game against Galway’s hurlers will throw in at 5pm with specially commissioned memorial trophies being presented to the winners.

