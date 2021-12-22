Galway Allianz National Football and Hurling League details revealed

The details of Galway’s games in the Allianz National Hurling and Football Leagues were revealed last night. Henry Shefflin’s first league game in charge of the Galway Hurlers will be at home to Offaly in Pearse Stadium on February the 6th throwing in at 2pm. The Galway Senior Footballers first league game will be on Sunday the 30th of January at home to Meath in Pearse Stadium throwing in at 2pm.

The other fixtures for the Hurlers will be away to Limerick on Saturday the 12th of February with a 7pm throw in, Wexford at home in Pearse Stadium on Sunday the 27th of February at 2pm, Another Saturday evening date, this time Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the 5th of March at 7pm and finally at home to Dublin in Pearse Stadium on Sunday the 20th of March with the game throwing in at 1.45pm

Regarding the Footballers, Their second game in the league will be away to Down in Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday the 5th of February throwing in at 5pm followed by a home game to Offaly in Pearse Stadium on Sunday the 20th at 2pm. Six days later, Galway head to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to face Cork on Saturday the 26th at 5pm and that will be followed by a home game with Clare on the 13th of March in Pearse Stadium at 2pm. Sunday the 20th of March will see Galway on the road again as they head to the Owenbeg to face Derry at 1pm and finally another trip but this time only down the road to Hyde Park as they face Roscommon on Sunday the 27th of March with the game throwing in at 2pm.