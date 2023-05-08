Galway 6-33 Westmeath 0-17 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers lie top of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Table following a 34 point hammering of Westmeath on Saturday evening.

The win puts Galway joint top with Kilkenny and Dublin after the weekend’s action.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

Niall Canavan has the Full Time Report

After the game, Niall spoke to Darren Morrissey

Niall also spoke to Padraig Mannion

Finally, Niall got the thoughts of Galway Manager Henry Shefflin