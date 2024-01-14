Galway 6-29 Laois 2-20 – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Senior Hurlers booked their place in the Walsh Cup Semi-Final with a comfortable win over Laois in Duggan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the commentary again with Sean Walsh joined by Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan.

Presented by John Mulligan

Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report

After the game Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh sat down to look back at Galway’s win

Niall spoke to Galway manager Henry Shefflin