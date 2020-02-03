Galway 5-11 Westmeath 0-7 – Lidl Ladies NFL

The Galway ladies football team bounced back from their opening round defeat to Waterford with a comprehensive defeat of Westmeath in Mullingar. Tomas Keating reports…

Scorers – Galway: R Leonard 3-4 (1f), S Conneally 1-0, A Davoren 1-0, T Leonard 0-3 (2f), O Divilly 0-2, L Coen 0-1, A Morrissey 0-1. Westmeath: L Archibold 0-3, L McCartan 0-3, A Jones 0-1 (1f).

GALWAY: D Gower; Chloe Crowe, S Lynch, S Molloy; F Cooney, C Cooney, L Coen; O Divilly, A Davoren; L Noone, T Leonard, A Trill; L Hannon, R Leonard, S Conneally. Subs: C Miskell for Conneally (46), N Connolly for Lynch (48), B Murphy for F Cooney (53), R Ní Fhlatharta for Hannon (53), E Gannon for Noone (53), A Morrissey for T Leonard (53), L Diskin for Gower (55), S Divilly for Davoren (69), Chelsie Crowe for Trill (63).