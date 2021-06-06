Galway 4-28 Waterford 3-23 – Report and reaction

print

The Galway Hurlers lie second in Roinn One Group A of the Allianz National Hurling League after their impressive 4-28 to 3-23 win over Waterford in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Shane O’Neill’s side could go top if they beat Cork on Sunday next in their final game of the division.

Niall Canavan reports on Galway’s win

Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan looked back at Galway’s win

Sean Walsh spoke to Galway’s Conor Whelan after the game

Finally, Sean got the thoughts of Galway selector David Forde

The League Tables after the weekend’s games….

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group A

Pos Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Tipperary 4 2 2 0 106 78 6 2 Galway 4 3 0 1 135 96 6 3 Cork 4 2 1 1 132 100 5 4 Waterford 4 2 0 2 112 120 4 5 Limerick 4 1 1 2 94 96 3 6 Westmeath 4 0 0 4 72 161 0

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group B

Pos Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Kilkenny 4 4 0 0 119 87 8 2 Wexford 4 2 1 1 101 91 5 3 Clare 4 2 0 2 113 98 4 4 Dublin 4 2 0 2 106 100 4 5 Antrim 4 1 1 2 93 106 3 6 Laois 4 0 0 4 74 124 0

Games next Sunday

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group A

(All Games – 1.45 Throw in)

Cork v Galway

Waterford v Tipperary

Westmeath v Limerick