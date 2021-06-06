Galway 4-28 Waterford 3-23 – Report and reaction

The Galway Hurlers lie second in Roinn One Group A of the Allianz National Hurling League after their impressive 4-28 to 3-23 win over Waterford in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Shane O’Neill’s side could go top if they beat Cork on Sunday next in their final game of the division.
Niall Canavan reports on Galway’s win
Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan looked back at Galway’s win
Sean Walsh spoke to Galway’s Conor Whelan after the game
Finally, Sean got the thoughts of Galway selector David Forde
The League Tables after the weekend’s games….
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group A
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|1
|Tipperary
|4
|2
|2
|0
|106
|78
|6
|2
|Galway
|4
|3
|0
|1
|135
|96
|6
|3
|Cork
|4
|2
|1
|1
|132
|100
|5
|4
|Waterford
|4
|2
|0
|2
|112
|120
|4
|5
|Limerick
|4
|1
|1
|2
|94
|96
|3
|6
|Westmeath
|4
|0
|0
|4
|72
|161
|0
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group B
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|1
|Kilkenny
|4
|4
|0
|0
|119
|87
|8
|2
|Wexford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|101
|91
|5
|3
|Clare
|4
|2
|0
|2
|113
|98
|4
|4
|Dublin
|4
|2
|0
|2
|106
|100
|4
|5
|Antrim
|4
|1
|1
|2
|93
|106
|3
|6
|Laois
|4
|0
|0
|4
|74
|124
|0
Games next Sunday
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group A
(All Games – 1.45 Throw in)
Cork v Galway
Waterford v Tipperary
Westmeath v Limerick