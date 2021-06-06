Galway 4-28 Waterford 3-23 – Report and reaction

The Galway Hurlers lie second in Roinn One Group A of the Allianz National Hurling League after their impressive 4-28 to 3-23 win over Waterford in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Shane O’Neill’s side could go top if they beat Cork on Sunday next in their final game of the division.

Niall Canavan reports on Galway’s win

Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan looked back at Galway’s win

Sean Walsh spoke to Galway’s Conor Whelan after the game

Finally, Sean got the thoughts of Galway selector David Forde

The League Tables after the weekend’s games….

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group A

PosTeamPWDLFAPts
1Tipperary4220106786
2Galway4301135966
3Cork42111321005
4Waterford42021121204
5Limerick411294963
6Westmeath4004721610

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group B

PosTeamPWDLFAPts
1Kilkenny4400119878
2Wexford4211101915
3Clare4202113984
4Dublin42021061004
5Antrim4112931063
6Laois4004741240

Games next Sunday

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Group A

(All Games – 1.45 Throw in)

Cork v Galway

Waterford v Tipperary

Westmeath v Limerick

