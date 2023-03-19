Galway 4-27 Westmeath 1-12 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway ended their Allianz National Hurling League Season with an impressive win over Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

Here is the commentary of the game with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

Niall Canavan has the Full Time report

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway manager Henry Shefflin

Niall also spoke to Galway selector Kevin Lally

Scorers for Galway: E Niland 0-11 (8fs, 1’65’), C Cooney 0-5, B Concannon, D McLoughlin, J Flynn 1-1 each, T Killeen 1-0, John Cooney 0-2, C Fahy, L Collins, G Lee, TJ Brennan, P Mannion, K Cooney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: C Doyle 1-4 (1f), N O’Brien 0-5 (4f), J Galvin, D Glennon, K Regan 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; D Morrissey, D Burke, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, J Fitzpatrick, T Killeen; C Fahy, R Glennon; John Cooney, L Collins, C Cooney; E Niland, B Concannon, K Cooney.

Subs: D McLoughlin for Collins (46), J Flynn for C Cooney (54), G Lee for John Cooney (63), Joseph Cooney for Glennon (63), D O’Shea for Concannon (65), M McManus for McLoughlin (blood, 70+1).

Westmeath: C Bracken; G Greville, J Bermingham, C Shaw; A Craig, T Doyle, R Greville; J Galvin, S McGovern; K Regan, C Doyle, E Keyes; N O’Brien, S Clavin, D Glennon. Subs: D Egerton for T Doyle (inj., 8), J Gillen for O’Brien (inj., 52), P Clarke for Glennon (59), M Cunningham for McGovern (67), C Boyle for Bermingham (67), P Maxwell for Galvin (70).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).