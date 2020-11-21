Galway 3-23 Tipperary 2-24 – Commentary and Post Match Reaction

Here is another chance to hear Galway Bay FM’s Commentary of Galway’s incredible 3-23 to 2-24 win over Tipperary in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter Final.

Commentary from Sean Walsh and Cyril Donnellan

First Half

Second Half

The Match report of Galway’s win by Niall Canavan

After the game, Sean spoke to Cyril and Niall Canavan and got their thoughts on Galway’s dramatic win.

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway manager Shane O’Neill

Galway Captain Padraig Mannion spoke to Sean Walsh after the game

Aidan Harte put in an excellent performance scoring a crucial goal in the final minutes. He spoke to Niall Canavan.

Finally, Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy spoke to the assembled media after his side’s defeat to Galway in the All-Ireland Quarter Final.

Galway will play Limerick in the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final on Sunday the 29th of November with the game throwing in at 4pm. The other Semi-Final between Kilkenny and Waterford is on Saturday the 28th at 6pm. Both games in Croke Park.

Teams and Scorers

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-14 (12f, 1 sideline), Cathal Mannion 1-3, Brian Concannon 1-0, Aidan Harte 1-0, Conor Cooney 0-1, Conor Whelan 0-1, Sean Loftus 0-1, Jason Flynn 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1, Johnny Coen 0-1,

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-6, Seamus Callanan 1-2 (1f) (5f), Noel McGrath 0-4, Patrick Maher 1-0, Alan Flynn 0-2, Michael Breen 0-2, Dan McCormack 0-2, Niall O’Meara 0-1, Jake Morris 0-1, Barry Heffernan 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1, Ronan Maher 0-1 (f), Brian Hogan 0-1 (f)

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Aidan Harte, Daithí Burke, Shane Cooney; Fintan Burke, Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney; Padraic Mannion, Johnny Coen; Joe Canning, Cathal Mannion, David Burke; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Brian Concannon. Subs: Jason Flynn for Johnny Coen (ht), Adrian Tuohey for David Burke (ht), Sean Loftus for Fintan Burke (58) , Evan Niland for Conor Cooney (58), Darren Morrissey for Shane Cooney (71)

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Brendan Maher; Barry Heffernan, Pádraic Maher, Niall O’Meara; Alan Flynn, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher; Jason Forde, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris. Subs: Willie Connors for Patrick Maher (50), John McGrath for Noel McGrath (53), Paddy Cadell for Niall O’Meara (58), Paul Flynn for Jason Forde (65), Mark Kehoe for Dan McCormack (73)

Ref: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)