Galway 3-12 Monaghan 0-14 (Men’s National Football League Report & Reaction)

Galway picked up their second victory in this year’s Allianz National Football League on Sunday (3rd March) following this seven-point victory over Monaghan at St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

Cathal Sweeney, Rory Cunningham and John Maher got the goals for the maroon and white as they moved up to fifth place in Division 1 on five points. The result leaves them two clear of relegation, but still just one point behind a league final spot.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, debutant Rory Cunningham, who scored 1-3, chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway midfielder John Maher.

Finally, Galway manager Padraic Joyce spoke to Jonathan.

Galway’s next game is against Dublin on Saturday, 16th March. Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Scorers for Monaghan: Jack McCarron 0-4 (2f, 1m), Michael Hamill 0-2, Dessie Ward 0-2, Mícheál Bannigan 0-2 (1f, 1m), Conor McCarthy 0-2, Ryan O’Toole 0-1, Conor McManus 0-1f.

Scorers for Galway: Rory Cunningham 1-3, Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-5 (4f, 1m), John Maher 1-0, Cathal Sweeney 1-0, Rob Finnerty 0-2 (2fs), John Daly 0-1, Seán Kelly 0-1.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Seán Mulkerrin, Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Daniel O’Flaherty; John Maher, Céin D’Arcy; Johnny Heaney, Seán Kelly, Cathal Sweeney; Niall Daly, Rob Finnerty, Rory Cunningham.

Subs: Jack Glynn for Mulkerrin (26), Liam Ó Conghaile for Finnerty (HT), Cillian Ó Curraoin for D’Arcy (47), Kieran Molloy for Heaney (49), Parick Egan for Sweeney (65).

Monaghan: Darren McDonnell; Thomas McPhillips, Ryan Wylie, Ryan O’Toole; Karl O’Connell, Kieran Duffy, Killian Lavelle; Mícheál McCarville, Darren Hughes; Michael Hamill, Mícheál Bannigan, Dessie Ward; Andrew Woods, Jack McCarron, Ciarán McNulty.

Subs: Conor McCarthy for Woods (45), Conor McManus for McNulty (49), David Garland for O’Connell (54), Jason Irwin for Bannigan (62), Kevin Loughran for Ward (65).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).