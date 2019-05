Galway 3-11 Sligo 0-7: Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers booked their place in the Connacht Final following a comfortable win over Sligo in Markievicz Park. Goals from Liam Silke, Johnny Heaney and Martin Farragher saw Kevin Walsh’s side through to the Connacht Final against Mayo or Roscommon winning 3-11 to 0-7. Mayo and Roscommon will meet in the other Connacht Semi-Final on Saturday evening in McHale Park.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer spoke with Galway manager Kevin Walsh after the match.

Kevin also caught up with Man of the Match, Liam Silke.

Galway: B Power; E Kerin, SA Ó Ceallaigh, L Silke (1-2); K Molloy, G Bradshaw, J Daly; T Flynn, F Ó Curraoin (0-1); S Walsh (0-4, 3 frees), M Daly (0-2), J Heaney (1-0); A Ó Laoi, I Burke, D Cummins. Subs: G O’Donnell for Molloy (16), E Brannigan (0-1) for Cummins (55), R Finnerty for Ó Laoi (61), C McDaid for Heaney (64), M Farragher (1-1) for Burke (66), J Duane for Bradshaw (68).

Sligo: E Kilgannon; P Laffey, Michael Gordon, P McNamara; A McIntyre, D Cummins, N Mullen; G O’Kelly-Lynch (0-1), P Kilcoyne (0-1); K Cawley, P O’Connor, Mikey Gordon; S Carrabine (0-1), P Hughes, N Murphy (0-4, two frees). Subs:A Marren for Hughes (53), N Ewing for Michael Gordon (53), K McKenna for Cawley (61), L Nicholson for McNamara (66), D Quinn for O’Connor (68).