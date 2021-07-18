Galway 3-10 Donegal 1-11: Commentary and Reaction

print

Galway’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football journey continues following a remarkable win over Donegal at Markievicz Park on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal held a 1-6 to 0-4 half-time lead but a sensational second-half turnaround changed the course of the game and sent Galway through.

Here is the Commentary of the game with Tommy Devane, Geraldine Conneely and Maria Devenney..

After the game, Tommy, Geraldine and Maria looked back at the previous hour and what it means for both teams in the Championship..

Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Gerry Fahy..

Tommy also spoke to Galway Captain Louise Ward..

Teams and Scorers

Galway: A Morrissey 2-1, O Divilly 0-5 (3f), N Ward 1-0, L Ward 0-1, H Noone 0-1, M Glynn 0-1, E Reaney 0-1.

Donegal: G McLaughlin 0-6 (3f), K Herron 1-1, K Guthrie 0-3 (1f), N Hegarty 0-1.

Galway: D Gower; S Healy, S Lynch, S Molloy; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; S Divilly, A Davoren; O Divilly, M Glynn, L Coen; H Noone, L Ward, K Slevin.

Subs: L Aherne for Healy (30+2), A Morrissey for Slevin (h-t), M Seoighe for Davoren (37), R Leonard for Glynn (46), E Reaney for Coen (53).

Donegal: A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A Boyle Carr, N McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, N McLaughlin, N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Subs: K Keaney for N Boyle (30+2), A Logue for B McLaughlin (38), T Jenkins for Keaney (56) R McCafferty for Rodgers (59).

Referee: G Chapman (Sligo).