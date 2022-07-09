Galway 2-8 Derry 1-6 – All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers are in the All-Ireland Final for the first time in twenty one years following their five point win over Derry in Croke Park.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game with Ollie Turner and Barry Cullinane.

Jonathan Higgins got the immediate reaction of Galway Manager Padraic Joyce.

Annaghdown’s Damien Comer scored two crucial goals and 2-2 in total. He spoke to Jonathan

Derry manager Rory Gallagher spoke to the media after their defeat to Galway

Teams and Scorers

Scorers for Galway: Damien Comer 2-2, Shane Walsh 0-4 (3fs, 145), John Daly and Johnny Heaney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: Lachlan Murray 1-0, Shane McGuigan 0-3 (2fs), Brendan Rogers 0-2, Niall Loughlin 0-1.

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Rob Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Finnian Ó Laoi for Heaney (60), Billy Mannion for Comer (68), Dessie Conneely for Finnerty (68), Paul Kelly for Patrick Kelly (70).

DERRY: Odhran Lynch; Conor McCluskey, Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty; Paul Cassidy, Shea Downey, Niall Toner; Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin.

Subs: Emmett Bradley for Downey (44), Lachlan Murray for Toner (55), Ben McCarron for Heron (60).

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

Galway Bay FM’s Live Match Commentary is brought to you in association with