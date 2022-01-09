Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-19 – Walsh Cup Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s senior hurlers got Henry Shefflin’s tenure off to a winning start in front of a sold out Duggan Park on Sunday afternoon with a six point win over a game Offaly side managed by Henry’s clubmate Michael Fennelly.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game with Sean Walsh, Micheal Donoghue and Niall Canavan.

Here is the match report on Galway’s win with Niall Canavan

After the game, Gearoid McInerney spoke to Niall Canavan

Galway manager Henry Shefflin spoke to the assembled media after the game including Niall Canavan

Teams and Scorers:

Galway: Darach Fahy; Stephen Barrett, Jack Fitzpatrick, Declan Cronin; Sean Blehane (0-01), Gearoid McInerney, Conor Walsh (0-1); Ronan Glennon (0-3), Ronan Murphy (0-1); John Fleming, Jason Flynn (0-2 (0-1f)), Cianan Fahy (0-1); Greg Thomas (0-1), Brian Concannon (1-0), Donal O’Shea 1-9 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65).

Subs: Adam Clarke for Flynn (9), 20 Adam Clarke (Craughwell) for Flynn (9, Gavin Lee for Fleming (51), Diarmuid Kilcommons for Murphy (57), Sean Neary for Glennon (63), Tiernan Killeen for Blehane (65), Caiman Killeen for Barrett (65).

Offaly: Stephen Corcoran; Joey Keenaghan, Ciaran Burke, David King; Conor Molloy (0-01), Ben Conneely, Killian Sampson; Ross Ravenhill (0-1), Leon Fox (0-1); Eoghan Cahill (0-11 (5f)), Jason Sampson (0-1), Adrian Cleary; John Murphy (0-1), Brian Duignan (0-1), David Nally.

Subs: Aidan Treacy (0-2 (0-1f)) for Fox (half-time), Padraic Guinan for Conneely (half-time), Eoghan Parlon for Cleary (51), Luke Nolan for Duignan (51).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)