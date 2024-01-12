Galway 2-18 Leitrim 1-17 (FBD League Semi-Final Commentary and Reaction)

Galway are through to the FBD Connacht Football League Final after this four-point victory over Leitrim on Friday (12th January).

Two Rory Cunningham goals ensured the result for Pádraic Joyce’s charges but not without some late excitement.

Barry McNulty’s Leitrim goal in the fifth minute of added time looked set to send the game to extra-time. But Galway’s St. Brendan’s forward capped off his own fine display with a late 1-1 to set up a final place seven days later against London or Roscommon.

Galway development mentor Diarmuid Blake shared his thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins afterwards.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer