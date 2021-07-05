Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-12 – Report and Reaction

print

The Galway senior footballers secured their place in the Connacht final on Sunday the 25th of July with a 2-11 to 0-12 win over Roscommon at Hyde Park.

Galway will face either Mayo or Leitrim in the Connacht final with those two sides meeting on Sunday next in McHale Park, Castlebar.

Here is the match report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to Galway manager Padraic Joyce..

Kevin Dwyer caught up with Man of the Match and scorer of 1-2 on his championship debut, Matthew Tierney..

Galway Bay FM’s Live Match Coverage is brought to you in association with..