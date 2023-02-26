Galway 1-9 Donegal 1-9 – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Senior Footballers came away from Letterkenny with a draw after their Allianz National Football League tie with Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

The draw means that Galway are now fourth in Division One with Monaghan next week.

Here is the commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane.

The Full Time Match Report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce

Jonathan also spoke to Galway’s John Daly

Donegal scorers: Oisin Gallen (1-0pen) 1-2; Conor O’Donnell 0-2; Shaun Patton (f), Jamie Brennan, Caolan McGonagle, Michael Langan, Jason McGee 0-1 each

Galway scorers: Matthew Tierney (1 ’45) 1-3; Paul Conroy (2f), Rob Finnerty 0-2 each; Cathal Sweeney, Peter Cooke 0-1 each.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Martin O’Reilly; Caolan McColgan, Stephen McMenamin, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee; Michael Langan, Daire Ó Baoill, Conor O’Donnell; Hugh McFadden, Oisin Gallen, Jamie Brennan. Subs: Peadar Mogan for O’Reilly (half-time), Rory O’Donnell for McFadden (60), Johnny McGroddy for Ó Baoill (68)

Galway: Conor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, Sean Kelly, Eoghan Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cathal Sweeney; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Matthew Tierney, Peter Cooke, Johnny Heaney; Patrick Kelly, Gerard Davoren, Ian Burke. Subs: Rob Finnerty for Davoren (half-time), John Maher and Ryan Monaghan for Cooke and P Kelly (49), Dessie Conneely for McDaid (55).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)