Galway 1-17 Kilkenny 2-14 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway squad pictured before throw in at Kenny Park. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ashley Cahill

It was a good Saturday for the Galway Intermediate and Senior Camogie teams with both booking their places in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals following their games in Kenny Park.

The Galway Intermediates were first up and comfortably saw off Kerry by 2-17 to 0-6 with the goals from Tegan Canning and Cora Kenny.

Next up were the Seniors who drew with Kilkenny in a titanic battle 1-17 to 2-14.

Here is the commentary of the Senior game again with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

After the game, Tommy spoke to the Galway Bay FM Player of the Match Sabina Rabbitte

Tommy also got the reaction of Galway manager Cathal Murray

The Galway team that lined out against Kilkenny
Captains Aoife Prendergast (Kilkenny) and Sarah Dervan (Galway) pictured with referee Andy Larkin. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ashley Cahill

Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship Tables

Group 1

Pos.TeamPWDLFASDPts
1Cork54017.733.30+3512
2Waterford53026.682.61+199
3Dublin52216.535.52+48
4Tipperary52211.653.63-48
5Wexford51045.459.72-383
6Clare50234.476.57-132

Group 2

Pos.TeamPWDLFASDPts
1Galway541012.794.39+6413
2Kilkenny54108.905.49+5013
3Limerick53024.496.64-219
4Antrim51137.566.67-84
5Down51133.517.82-434
6Offaly50054.4510.69-420

Glen Dimplex Intermediate All-Ireland Championship Tables

Group 1

Pos.TeamPWDLFASDPts
1Galway550011.970.41+8915
2Kerry53022.538.49-149
3Dublin53023.375.51-209
4Westmeath52126.442.44+127
5Carlow51045.409.75-473
6Laois50144.617.72-201

Group 2

Pos.TeamPWDLFASDPts
1Cork540112.684.44+4812
2Derry54019.648.46+2112
3Meath52036.558.53+66
4Kilkenny52037.527.58-66
5Wexford52039.4711.60-196
6Kildare51045.4610.81-503

