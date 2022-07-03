Galway 1-17 Kilkenny 2-14 – Commentary and Reaction

It was a good Saturday for the Galway Intermediate and Senior Camogie teams with both booking their places in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals following their games in Kenny Park.

The Galway Intermediates were first up and comfortably saw off Kerry by 2-17 to 0-6 with the goals from Tegan Canning and Cora Kenny.

Next up were the Seniors who drew with Kilkenny in a titanic battle 1-17 to 2-14.

Here is the commentary of the Senior game again with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

After the game, Tommy spoke to the Galway Bay FM Player of the Match Sabina Rabbitte

Tommy also got the reaction of Galway manager Cathal Murray

The Galway team that lined out against Kilkenny

Captains Aoife Prendergast (Kilkenny) and Sarah Dervan (Galway) pictured with referee Andy Larkin. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ashley Cahill

Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship Tables

Group 1

Pos. Team P W D L F A SD Pts 1 Cork 5 4 0 1 7.73 3.30 +35 12 2 Waterford 5 3 0 2 6.68 2.61 +19 9 3 Dublin 5 2 2 1 6.53 5.52 +4 8 4 Tipperary 5 2 2 1 1.65 3.63 -4 8 5 Wexford 5 1 0 4 5.45 9.72 -38 3 6 Clare 5 0 2 3 4.47 6.57 -13 2

Group 2

Pos. Team P W D L F A SD Pts 1 Galway 5 4 1 0 12.79 4.39 +64 13 2 Kilkenny 5 4 1 0 8.90 5.49 +50 13 3 Limerick 5 3 0 2 4.49 6.64 -21 9 4 Antrim 5 1 1 3 7.56 6.67 -8 4 5 Down 5 1 1 3 3.51 7.82 -43 4 6 Offaly 5 0 0 5 4.45 10.69 -42 0

Glen Dimplex Intermediate All-Ireland Championship Tables

Group 1

Pos. Team P W D L F A SD Pts 1 Galway 5 5 0 0 11.97 0.41 +89 15 2 Kerry 5 3 0 2 2.53 8.49 -14 9 3 Dublin 5 3 0 2 3.37 5.51 -20 9 4 Westmeath 5 2 1 2 6.44 2.44 +12 7 5 Carlow 5 1 0 4 5.40 9.75 -47 3 6 Laois 5 0 1 4 4.61 7.72 -20 1

