Galway 1-13 Monaghan 1-10 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior footballers are currently third in the Allianz National Football league Division One with two games remaining following their win over Monaghan at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Padraic Joyce’s team are on the same points as Roscommon who lie second on scoring difference.

Here is the commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins and Diarmuid Blake.

Kevin Dwyer has the full time match report.

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway’s John Daly

Shane Walsh made a welcome return to the panel and he spoke to the assembled media after the game.

Galway Manager Padraic Joyce also spoke to the media following Galway’s win.

Scorers for Galway: Johnny Heaney 1-1, Rob Finnerty, Paul Conroy (2f) and Matthew Tierney (2f) 0-3 each, Peter Cooke, John Daly and Seán Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: Rory Beggan 0-4 (4fs), Seán Jones 0-2, Killian Lavelle, Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy (f) and Michael Bannigan 0-1 each.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Eoghan Kelly, Sean Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Daniel O’Flaherty; Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney; Paul Kelly, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke; Patrick Kelly, Rob Finnerty, Cathal Sweeney.

Subs: Shane Walsh for Patrick Kelly (42), Cillian McDaid for Paul Kelly (53), John Maher for O’Flaherty (64), Cian Hernon for Sweeney (70+3), Ryan Monaghan for Finnerty (70+5).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Ryan Wylie, Ryan O’Toole, Thomas McPhillips; Conor Boyle, Dessie Ward, Kieran Duffy (captain); Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle; Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan, Conor McCarthy; Karl Gallagher, Seán Jones, Fintan Kelly.

Subs: Shane Carey for Kelly (half-time), Karl O’Connell for Wylie (41), Conor McManus for Jones (48), Kieran Hughes for Gallagher (66), Colm Lennon for Darren Hughes (70+3).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).