Galway 1-13 Clare 0-13 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Camogie team made it two from two in the championship with a hard earned three point win over Clare in Cusack Park in Ennis on Saturday evening.

Cathal Murray’s side are now certainly in the knock out stages of the championship with one game left against Down who were beaten by Cork.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by Doc O’Connor

Tommy Devane with the Full Time Report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Player of the Match Niamh Hanniffy

Tommy also got the post match reaction of manager Cathal Murray