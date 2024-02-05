Galway Bay FM

5 February 2024

Galway 0-9 Roscommon 0-9 – Commentary and Reaction

In terrible conditions in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon, Galway and Roscommon drew 0-9 all in Division One of the Allianz National Football League.

The draw was the first point in the league for both teams and lifted them off the bottom of the table and above Dublin who are yet to register a point.

Here is the commentary from Ollie Turner and Danny Cummins.

Presented by John Mulligan

Kevin Dwyer with the Full Time report

After the game, Ollie Turner got the post match thoughts of Danny Cummins and Roscommon journalist Seamus Duke

Galway Manager Padraic Joyce spoke to the media including Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan also spoke to Galway’s Sean Mulkerrin

