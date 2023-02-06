Galway 0-9 Meath 0-9 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s unbeaten run in Division One of the Ladies National Football League continued with a hard-earned draw with All-Ireland Champions Meath at Pairc Tailteann this afternoon.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Kevin Dwyer

The Full Time Report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy spoke to joint Galway Managers Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne

The Player of the Match was Kate Slevin who also spoke to Tommy

Galway Captain Sarah Ni Loingsigh then spoke to Tommy

Scorers

Galway: K Slevin 0-6 (3f), A O’Rourke 0-1 (1f), S Brennan 0-1, E Noone 0-1.

Meath: E Duggan 0-3 (1f), S Grimes 0-2 (2f), N Gallogly 0-2, M Byrne 0-1, C Smyth 0-1.

GALWAY: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, L Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, L Coen; S Brennan, O Divilly, C Miskell; M Glynn, K Slevin, L Noone.

Subs: E Noone for Glynn (ht), H Noone for E Noone (47), J Burke for Brennan (47), A O’Rourke for Miskell (56).

MEATH: M McGuirk; K Newe, MK Lynch, A Sheridan; N Gallogly, S Ennis, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, M Byrne, N O’Sullivan; O Callan, S Grimes, C Smyth.

Subs: E Duggan for Callan (ht), A Leahy for Smyth (47) A Sherlock for Byrne (47).

Ref – Gavin Finnegan (Down).