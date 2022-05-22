Galway 0-27 Dublin 0-21 – Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s senior hurlers booked their place in the Leinster Hurling Final following a six points win over Dublin in front of 10,583 supporters in Pearse Stadium.

Galway will face Kilkenny in the provincial decider in Croke Park on Saturday the 4th of June at 7pm.

Here is the commentary and after match reaction with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Micheal Donoghue with further reaction from former Offaly Hurler Brian Carroll who joined them after the game:

After the game, Galway manager Henry Shefflin spoke to the media including Niall Canavan:

Teams and Scorers

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Jack Grealish; Fintan Burke (0-2, 0-1sl), Gearóid McInerney, Darren Morrissey; David Burke, Tom Monaghan; Cianan Fahy (0-1), Conor Cooney (0-13, 0-12f), Joseph Cooney (0-2); Brian Concannon (0-1), Conor Whelan (0-5), Cathal Mannion (0-03).

Subs – Jason Flynn for Fahy (57), Johnny Coen for Monaghan (60), Ronan Glennon for David Burke (62), Tiernan Killeen for P Mannion (67), Evan Niland for Concannon (69).

Dublin: Seán Brennan; John Bellew, Eoghan O’Donnell, Cian O’Callaghan; Daire Gray, Paddy Smyth, Andrew Dunphy; James Madden, Chris Crummey (0-1); Dónal Burke (0-14, 0-9f), Rian McBride (0-2), Conor Burke (0-1); Fergal Whitely, Eamonn Dillon (0-1), Danny Sutcliffe (0-1).

Subs – Ronan Hayes for Madden (10, blood), Madden for Hayes (10), Hayes for Madden (15), Madden for Dunphy (40), Paul Crummey (0-01) for Sutcliffe (56), Colin Currie for Whitely (56), Donnacha Ryan for Gray (61).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).