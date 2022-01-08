Galway 0-17 Mayo 0-13 – Padraig Joyce reaction

Galway are through to the FBD Final after their four point win over Mayo last night at the Connacht GAA centre.

Galway won by 0-17 to 0-13 with Matthew Tierney, Paul Conroy and Robert Finnerty all scoring 0-3, Damien Comer and Shane Walsh scored 0-2.

After the game, Padraig Joyce spoke to the assembled media.

He answered questions from Angelina Nugent of RTE and Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins

Galway will face the winner of tonight’s Semi-Final between Roscommon and Sligo with that game throwing in at 6pm.