Galway 0-16 Tyrone 0-13 – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers won their opening game of the All-Ireland group stages on Saturday evening at a very wet Pearse Stadium overcoming Tyrone by three points.

For Galway, it was the ideal start to the group stages with games against Westmeath and Armagh to follow.

Here is the Commentary of the game from Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane.

Presented by Doc O’Connor.

Kevin Dwyer has the match report

After the game, Cathal Sweeney spoke to Jonathan Higgins

Padraic Joyce spoke to the media after Galway’s win

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-6 (4fs), Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid, and Peter Cooke 0-2 each, Matthew Tierney, Rob Finnerty, Johnny Heaney, and Damien Comer 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-7 (5fs), Darragh Canavan 0-2 (2fs), Conor Meyler, Cormac Quinn, Peter Harte, and Mattie Donnelly 0-1 each.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, Seán Kelly, Johnny McGrath; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cillian McDaid; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke; Ian Burke, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Cathal Sweeney for Glynn (20), Rob Finnerty for McHugh (35+3), Tomo Culhane for Burke (HT), Cian Hernon for Maher (50).

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee; Conor Meyler, Cormac Quinn, Peter Harte; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Frank Burns, Michael O’Neill, Joe Oguz; Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, Darragh Canavan.

Subs: Sean O’Donnell for Oguz (50), Niall Devlin for O’Neill (57), Kieran McGeary for O’Donnell (58-60, blood), Michael McGleenan for McNamee (66), Ruairí Canavan for D Canavan (70+1)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).