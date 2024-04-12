Galway Bay FM

12 April 2024

Galway 0-11 Sligo 2-5 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary and Reaction)

A Killian Joyce equaliser three minutes into added time secured Galway a priceless point in their opening game of the Connacht Minor Football Championship on Friday (12th April).

Despite a good start for the Tribesmen, goals from Marc Glifford and Adam Feeney had the Yeats County in the driving seat for most of the game in Tuam Stadium.

Joyce finished as Galway’s top scorer with 0-5, Luke Dempsey and captain Charlie Killeen got 0-2 apiece, with Eoin Ó Cualain and Niall de Paor also on target.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway manager Neil McHugh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were PJ Lynch and Kevin Dwyer.

Galway’s next game is next Friday (19th April) away to Roscommon.  Throw-in at Dr. Hyde Park is 6.45pm.

