Galway 0-10 Waterford 0-5 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Ladies Senior Footballers moved one step closer to the Division One League Final following an impressive win over Waterford in Dungarvan on Sunday Afternoon.

The five point win means that Galway are second behind Kerry in Division One with two games left. The first of them against Mayo on the 19th of March followed by a home game with Kerry.

Here is the Commentary of the game as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie with Tommy Devane and Mairead Seoighe.

Tommy Devane has the Full Time Report

After the game, Tommy spoke to the Galway management of Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne.

Tommy then spoke Galway Vice Captain Leanne Coen.

Scorers – Galway: R Leonard 0-4 (4f), O Divilly 0-2, K Slevin, A Molloy, T Leonard, E Noone 0-1 each.

Waterford: K Hogan 0-2 (2f), K McGrath, E Power, M Dunford 0-1 each.

GALWAY: K Connolly; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, H Noone; L Coen, N Ward, O Divilly; K Slevin, R Leonard, T Leonard.

Subs: E Noone for Slevin (37), L Noone for Coen (39), C Miskell for R Leonard (46), A O’Rourke for T Leonard (54), S Divilly for Cooney (54)

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; A Murray, M Dunford, C Murray; Karen McGrath, E Murray, H Power; K Hogan, Kate McGrath; C McCarthy, A Waring, Á O’Neill; A Fitzgerald, B McMaugh, L McGregor.

Subs: K Murray for McCarthy (42), E Power for Waring (54), C Hynes for Fitzgerald (54).

Ref: Kevin Phelan (Laois).