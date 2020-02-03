Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-7 – National Camogie League

Galway got the defence of their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 title off to a winning start, coming out the right side of a 0-10 to 0-7 scoreline at TU Blanchardstown. The All-Ireland champions looked rusty but credit must go to a Dublin side that was getting the season under way under new managers John Treacy and Willie Braine without a number of key players for a variety of reasons. Scores proved hard to come by but the visitors led by three moving into the second quarter, points from Rebecca Hennelly (two), Caitriona Cormican and goalkeeper Sarah Healy from a long-distance free giving them the edge. Dublin finished the half strongly though and a couple of points from Sinéad Wylde had them well in touch at the interval, trailing by 0-5 to 0-3. The hosts got to within one of Galway twice in the second period but the experienced All-Ireland champions always put a little bit more daylight between the sides. Martha Donoghue split the posts soon after the resumption and when Carrie Dolan and Niamh Kilkenny stretched the gap to three, Wylde and Kerrie Finnegan got it back to the minimum again with 40 minutes elapsed. Healy landed her second monster point and Hennelly converted two frees for Cathal Murray’s contingent to take the verdict.

After the game, Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Tommy Devane…