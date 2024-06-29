Gallway Supporters Celebrate Historic Win At Croke Park

Galway supporters are celebrating the Senior Football Team’s historic All-Ireland Quarter-Final win over Dublin.

The 0-17 to 0-16 win was the first time Galway had beaten the Dubs in the Championship since 1934.

Here is a selection of the messages received by Galway Bay FM Sport in the aftermath of Galway’s incredible win…

Well done on your marvellous commentary Ollie and well done too to Big Bar he was very good too and sounded quite calm in his comments even though he must have been all over the place mentally. Ye are super team. Noel Carney.

Ollie and Barry, great job done on the Dublin v Galway game it was excellent. Ollie in Mountbellew

Ollie, a sensational commentary. Superb. You painted a picture on the day Michàel O Muireachtaraigh was was laid to rest. Great for Galway. Liam Carroll.

Well done Ollie and Barry, mighty, mighty Galway. Stevie Lee in Kilkerrin.

Hi Barry how you just txtn to say really enjoyed yourself and Ollie’s commentary on the radio was great to listen when couldn’t get to see the game on tv. Some performance from the lads hopefully they can keep driving on.

Sweet Mother of Jesus…has to be the best closing comment ever! Followed by reference to Taylor Swift, only you could pull that off! Brilliant!

Gaillimh Abú.

Well done on a great victory. Up in Armagh at an underage hurling tournament with my friend from Moylough and couldn’t see it on the telly but really enjoyed your commentary.

Hup!!!

Great commentary ot .Big crowd listening to ye over here in North Holland

Brilliant Brilliant Galway !!!!

31 counties celebrating with you. Super performance. Had the legs and the passion in last 15. 👏👏👏👏 Ollie Hennessy in Carlow.

Thanks guys for reading it out & yeer fantastic commentary👌. Really loved the comment at the end about Taylor Swift but we’ll shake it off here in Croke Park 😉🤣.

Well done Galway footballers!!! Thanks for beating the Dubs!!!!👏👏👏🥳🥳🥳

Thanks for the fab commentary Ollie & sidekick 😁👏👏👏🤸‍♀🤞🤞🎉🎉🎊🎊

By Jesus this win feels good…. Well done Ollie and team. The maroon and whites gave the Dubs the shites 😅🍀

Great win for GALWAY great commerty on GALWAY BAY FM with yourself OLLIE TURNER MICHAEL LOHAN

Gaillimh Abu. Unreal result listening in from Perth Western Australia from Eoin

Well Done Galway from a disappointed Roscommon fan. Ye have cheered us up! Fantastic coverage Galway Bay FM

Fantastic win, I can’t believe it, Jim

Unbelievable 2nd half from Galway ,the Dubs hadn’t the legs for the young Galway lads …Sean

Fantastic commentary on galway bay, well done lads👍👍unreal

Congrats and well done Galway. Alan & katie Spain.

Comhghairdeas Gaillimh. Brid

Absolutely Brilliant Commentating from the Boys, Gallimh Abù, well done again Agnes in Killimor 🥳🥳🥳

UP GALWAY…its a disgrace the match wasn’t shown on tv to show this great victory…where people in Galway who couldn’t travel due to illness could have enjoyed the match ..a disgrace.. 😪

So glad we decided to listen to you guys instead of watching it. such passion it was absolutely amazing. A million thanks guys.

Adam from headford listening in New York City. Ollie brought a tear to my eye Gaillaimh Abu

Lads…..commentry better than any live TV. Helen

Lads I wouldn’t pay for gaa go but I’d pay to listen to ye boys

Really enjoyed listening to ye, heart stopping ✋. Well done. Galway minor ladies also in an All-Ireland semi-final

Hi. Listening here In Argentina, Iguazu Falls, great commentary, brought it to life, Gaillimh Abú. Adrian and Niamh

Brilliant coverage of the Galway vs Dublin match in Croker Ollie and Brian 👌🫶🏻🥳 What a fantastic performance by Galway!! Any chance of semi-final tickets Ollie 😜. big hugs from Kathy in Claregalway x

Ah lord. Fantastic. Game. Well done lads. Mayo fan.

Great commentary Ollie I was on my seat.

Wonderful win and brilliant commentary fair play to everyone. But disgraceful it was not on Rte ..Our national sports playing second fiddle to soccer ..shame on Rte ..john