Galleon Restauraunt Galway LGFA County Final Results

Congratulations to all the teams that made it to the finals and well done to the winners in each division.

Thank you to all the supporters who turned out in their many numbers to support the players and to Tuam Stadium, Clonberne, Knockdoemore and Rosmuc for hosting the finals. Thank you to all the volunteers and officials who ensured the smooth running of the finals.

We want to wish the best of luck to our clubs going forward in the provincial series

Junior A winners Oughterard play Michael Glaveys from Roscommon in Oughterard on Saturday 21st Oct. at 1pm

Intermediate winners Salthill Knocknacarra play Eire Og from Roscommon in The Prairie on Sunday 22nd October at 1pm

Senior winners Kilkerrin Clonberne have a bye next week but will play the winners of Glencar/Manorhamilton and Boyle in the Connacht Senior Club Semi-Final.

Senior Kilkerrin Clonberne 2-09 Claregalway 0-08 Intermediate Salthill Knocknacarra 3-05 Annaghdown 2-06 Junior A Oughterard 1-16 Grainne Mhaols 1-14 Junior B Milltown 6-05 Annaghdown 1-06 Junior C Mountbellew Moylough 3-10 An Cheathru Rua 1-07 Junior D Loughrea 1-14 Naomh Mhuire 2-05