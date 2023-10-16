Galway Bay FM

16 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Galleon Restauraunt Galway LGFA County Final Results

Share story:
Galleon Restauraunt Galway LGFA County Final Results
Congratulations to all the teams that made it to the finals and well done to the winners in each division.
Thank you to all the supporters who turned out in their many numbers to support the players and to Tuam Stadium, Clonberne, Knockdoemore and Rosmuc for hosting the finals. Thank you to all the volunteers and officials who ensured the smooth running of the finals.
We want to wish the best of luck to our clubs going forward in the provincial series
Junior A winners Oughterard play Michael Glaveys from Roscommon in Oughterard on Saturday 21st Oct. at 1pm
Intermediate winners Salthill Knocknacarra  play Eire Og from Roscommon in The Prairie on Sunday 22nd October at 1pm
Senior winners Kilkerrin Clonberne have a bye next week but will play the winners of Glencar/Manorhamilton and Boyle in the Connacht Senior Club Semi-Final.
Senior 
Kilkerrin Clonberne  2-09 Claregalway 0-08
Intermediate
Salthill Knocknacarra 3-05 Annaghdown 2-06
Junior A
Oughterard 1-16 Grainne Mhaols 1-14
Junior B
Milltown 6-05 Annaghdown 1-06
Junior C
Mountbellew Moylough 3-10 An Cheathru Rua 1-07
Junior D
Loughrea 1-14 Naomh Mhuire 2-05

Share story:

Good Weekend For Galway Soccer in FAI and Provincial Cup Competitions

Seven Galway based teams remain in the FAI Junior Cup after the weekend. In the Galway section, there were wins for Mervue United, Colemanstown United, Kn...

Galway GAA Results

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Turloughmore 2-22 Loughrea 1-22 St Thomas 1-20 Sarsfields 1-17   Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Re...

Unleash Your Passion and Unite In The Fury Of The BKT United Rugby Championship

The BKT United Rugby Championship is about the clash of the Titans. It is about rivalries as much as it is about friendships. The BKT URC is not just a ru...

LGFA confirms Master Fixtures Plan for 2024  

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed its Master Fixtures plan for 2024. The plan was ratified at a Central Council meeting, held on Tuesda...