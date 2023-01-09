Galbally Pearses 4-4 Dunmore MacHales 1-9 – All-Ireland Club IFC Semi-Final Match report, reaction and commentary

Tyrone’s Galbally Pearses proved that goals win games in their four-point win over Dunmore MacHales in St Loman’s in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon.

Dunmore got off to the worst possible start conceding an early goal but Damian Reddington’s finish installed hope and further points from Shane McGrath and Dylan Brady had the County Champions three points to the good only to concede two further goals and trail by two at Half Time.

Dunmore was the better team for most of the Second Half and not only had closed the gap but in fact, had gone a point clear with three minutes remaining before a fourth goal from Daniel Kerr broke Dunmore’s hearts and booked their place in the final against Kerry’s Rathmore.

Here is the Full Time Match report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to the Dunmore MacHales Manager Gary Delaney

Scorers for Galbally Pearses: R Nugent 3-1, D Kerr 1-1, L Rafferty 0-1, C Donaghy 0-1f.

Scorers for Dunmore MacHales: P Costello 0-6f, D Redington 1-0, S McGrath 0-1, D Brady 0-1, T Gleeson 0-1.

Galbally Pearses: R McGeary; L Rafferty, C Quinn, Connor Donnelly; M Lennon, C Morris, J Hetherington; E McGarrity, Cormac Donnelly; S Wylie, R Nugent, B Carberry; S Murphy, C Donaghy, D Kerr.

Subs: A Carberry for B Carbery (49), F McGarrity for Lennon (58), M Donnelly for Kerr (60+2), P McCaughey for Murphy (60+4).

Dunmore MacHales: C Gleeson; C Lyons, D Rattigan, L Murray; D Forde, C Mitchell, S Murray; M Redington, S McGrath; T Gleeson, J Coen, D Brady; D Redington, P Costello, J Slattery.

Subs: B Carr for Coen (42), M Cleary for Slattery (60+2).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the All-Ireland Semi-Final from Ollie Turner and Billy Fitzpatrick