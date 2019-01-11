Gael Linn Handball Tournament This Weekend

John Gaffney Memorial Tournament – Mulkerrins Brothers hoping to go deep

The finest male players Ireland has to offer will descend on Ballaghaderreen Handball Club this weekend for the 10th edition of the John Gaffney Memorial.

Action kicks off on Friday evening with 8 first round matches; 4 in Ballaghaderreen& 4 in St Coman’s Roscommon.

Martin Mulkerrins enters the tournament as the number one seed after he won the Moycullen Open last month against number 2 seed Diarmuid Nash.

This is the third 40×20 ranking event of the season after Nash’s victory in the opening event before Mulkerrins won in Moycullen. The pair could meet in the final provided they win their other games.

Martin Mulkerrins will face either Michael Hedigan (Cork) or Gavin Buggy (Wexford) in his first game Saturday morning.

Diarmuid Mulkerrins is Galway’s other representative in the competition with his first-round game taking place against Peter Funchion of Kilkenny. That game will be played at 7.10pm in Ballaghaderreen.

It promises to be an exciting weekend of handball with plenty of top-quality action in store.

Clubs Prepare to Face Off in Gael Linn Tournament

This Saturday, Moycullen will host the Gael Linn tournament. This is a unique competition aimed at U13s and involves one mixed doubles from each club.

Each team has two players with the boys on each team playing each other before the girls play their singles game. Finally, the girl and boy play together in a mixed doubles game. Aggregate score wins.

Galway clubs have enjoyed previous success in this competition while Abbeyknockmoy reached the All-Ireland final last year.

Group 1

Annaghdown: Ava Sweeney/Daniel Kavanagh

Moycullen: Cara Hanley /Christopher hanley

Belcarra (Mayo): Shauna Hallinan/Shane Mitchell

Fixtures

Annaghdown v Moycullen

Annaghdown v Belcarra

Moycullen v Belcarra

Group 2

Inis Mór: Cleanna Dillane/Ross Dirrane

Micheál Breathnachs: Grace Ni Ainle/Feidhlim O Diolluin

Abbeyknockmoy: Anna Langan/Gavin Kelly

Fixtures

Inis Mór v Micheál Breathnachs

Inis Mór v Abbeyknockmoy

Micheál Breathnachs v Abbeyknockmoy

The top two in each group qualify to play each other.

Winner Group 1 v Runner up group 2

Winner Group 2 v Runner up group 1

The winners of these two games represent Connacht in Gael Linn.

Good luck to all teams.