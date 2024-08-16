Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs Athenry (Junior C Football Final Preview with Stiofán Seoighe)

Athenry are against Gaeil na Gaillimhe this Sunday (18th August 2024) in the County Junior C Football Final.

The city club are just eight years in existence and their 4-13 to 1-18 West Board victory over Oranmore/Maree two weeks ago was the silverware achieved by the young club. Athenry beat Dunmore MacHales 0-5 to 0-4 in the North Board decider.

Brought together to promote the Irish language among gaelic football players in the city, Gaeil na Gaillimhe have gone from strength to strength with membership growing while they’ve also competed in the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta among other competitions.

One of their founding members, and current team manager, is Stiofán Seoighe who used to play for Salthill/Knocknacarra. He caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly during the week to chat about the growth of Gaeil na Gaillimhe, their ambitions going forward while also lookin ahead to Sunday’s game against Athenry.

Throw-in at Corofin on Sunday is 12pm.

If anyone wants to learn more about Gaeil na Gaillimhe, or how to get involved, you can contact Stiofán and the club at [email protected] or click HERE to see their Facebook page.